Corrections

>>The Honolulu Rate Commission agreed Monday to ask the Department of Transportation Services to analyze the impacts of a rate structure centered around a $3 standard adult trip fare and compare it with the impacts of a $2.50 fare and the existing fare of $2.75. A story and headline on Page A1 Tuesday inaccurately reported the plan had received tentative approval.