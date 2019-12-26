H-1 eastbound Waimalu off-ramp reopened; Downed pole results in closure of portion of Kamehameha Highway

The H-1 eastbound Waimalu off-ramp has been reopened after police cleared the scene of a traffic accident this morning.
In addition, police also shut down Kamehameha Highway from Hunalepo and Hunaahi Streets due to a downed pole, according to a city alert.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
