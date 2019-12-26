Kauai firefighters make several Christmas Day rescues

Kauai firefighters responded to several rescue calls Wednesday, during a flash flood warning.

At 6:30 a.m. one woman was rescued by Kaiakea firefighters after being trapped in her car by flood waters in Kapaa.

At 7 a.m., Hanapepe firefighters responded to three people stuck on the roof of a structure, also because of flood waters.

Around 1:30 p.m., Kapaa firefighters rescued a 60-year-old woman who reported difficulty breathing while hiking on Nounou East Trail, or Sleeping Giant, in Wailua.

No injuries were reported for any of the rescues reported by the Kauai Fire Department.

A flash flood warning was in effect from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Kauai on Christmas Day. Flooding conditions, fallen trees and utility poles and debris closed major roads on Kauai. All roads have since reopened.