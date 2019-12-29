Woman dies after being pulled from the ocean at Turtle Bay

A 64-year-old woman died Saturday after she was pulled from the ocean at Turtle Bay.

Police said about 4 p.m. the woman was overcome by the current and unable to swim to shore. She was brought back to land by Honolulu firefighters and lifeguards.

Emergency Medical Services took the woman to a hospital in critical condition, but she later died.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Shayne Enright, spokeswoman for the city Emergency Services Department, said four others sustained cuts and scrapes while trying to help the woman, who was found unresponsive on the lagoon side of Turtle Bay.

The good Samaritans refused medical help.