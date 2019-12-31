Scoreboard – Dec. 31

CALENDAR
TODAY
BASKETBALL
College women: Pennsylvania at Hawaii, 2 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.
WEDNESDAY
No major events scheduled
SOCCER
OIA
Varsity Girls
Roosevelt 5, Kalani 1
AZ SOCCER SHOWCASE
Varsity Girls
HPA 3, Liberty (Ariz.) 1Leading Scorers—HPA: Alianna West 1, Angela Cipriano 1, Malia Brost 1. Liberty:N /A
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.