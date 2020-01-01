Fireworks burn wicker chair and wall of Maili home

New Year’s Eve fireworks burned the wall of a Maili home and set a nearby wicker chair on fire before bystanders used a garden hose to extinguish the flames.
Home security video shows that fireworks caused the fire at 8:34 p.m., and the Honolulu Fire Department reported that the bystanders extinguished the fire before firefighters arrived. The incident caused an estimated $5,000 in damages.
The occupants of the home were not there at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
