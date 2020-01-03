Power restored to thousands of customers affected by outage in Central Oahu

Thousands of customers in Central Oahu were without power for about an hour tonight.

Hawaiian Electric first tweeted about the mass outage at around 7:30 p.m. Power was restored at around 8:30 p.m.

About 19,000 customers were affected in parts of Pearlridge, Aiea, Pearl City and Waikele, HECO said.

The preliminary cause of the outages is due to an equipment issue.