Power restored to thousands of customers affected by outage in Central Oahu

Thousands of customers in Central Oahu were without power for about an hour tonight.
Hawaiian Electric first tweeted about the mass outage at around 7:30 p.m. Power was restored at around 8:30 p.m.
About 19,000 customers were affected in parts of Pearlridge, Aiea, Pearl City and Waikele, HECO said.
The preliminary cause of the outages is due to an equipment issue.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.