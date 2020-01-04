comscore Fallen tree closes part of Round Top Drive | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Fallen tree closes part of Round Top Drive

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Both directions of a section of Round Top Drive are closed due to a fallen tree.

The Honolulu Police Department closed the road in the area of 4059 Round Top Drive, a little over two miles makai of Tantalus Lookout, at 9:27 p.m.

