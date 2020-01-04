8-vehicle collision cleared after snarling traffic in Kaneohe-bound lanes of H-3

Traffic was briefly gridlocked this afternoon along the Kaneohe-bound lanes of the H-3 freeway after a multiple-car collision.

The state Department of Transportation tweeted at 11:31 a.m. that an eight-vehicle crash occurred in the Kaneohe-bound lanes of the freeway in the Harano Tunnel.

Vehicles lined up before the tunnel in camera images on the state’s traffic website goakamai.org. The website described traffic as “stop and go” along a 2-mile stretch from Aiea to Kaneohe with delays of 53 minutes.

Police said officers were slowly guiding vehicles around the wreckage. No major injuries were reported.

The incident was cleared before 2 p.m.