Corrections and clarifications

>> Dave Holmes coached the University of Hawaii football team from 1968 to 1973. He was misidentified in a story about Rick Blangiardi’s expected run for mayor on Page B1 Friday.

Clarification

>> A letter to the editor that ran Dec. 19 on Page A10 had been submitted by John Kawamoto to say Oahu faces a shortage of over 50,000 housing units and that redevelopment of the Aloha Stadium site could yield 20,000 housing units. The letter was edited to reflect widely reported figures of Oahu’s housing shortage at about 26,000 and that stadium site redevelopment could yield at least 2,000 housing units. Kawamoto maintains his numbers are valid.