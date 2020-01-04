Scoreboard – Jan. 4, 2020

TODAY
BASKETBALL
>> PacWest men: Biola vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe Gym; Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m., at St. Francis Gym.; Point Loma vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.
>> PacWest women: Biola vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at McCabe Gym.; Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m., at St. Francis School; Point Loma vs. Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.
>> ILH Division II girls: Punahou vs. University, 11:30 a.m., at Klum gym; ‘Iolani I-AA at Mid-Pacific, 4:30 p.m.
>> ILH Division III girls: Christian Academy at St. Andrew’s, 10 a.m.; La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission, 7 p.m.
>> OIA boys: Roosevelt at Moanalua, Kahuku at Farrington, Kalaheo at Kailua, Kalani at Kaimuki, Kaiser at Castle, Anuenue at McKinley, varsity games begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of 5:30 p.m. junior varsity game.
GOLF
>> PGA: Tournament of Champions, 10 a.m., at Kapalua Plantation Course.
DIVING
>> College men and women: Wally Nakamoto Diving Invite, all day, at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.
SOCCER
>> ILH boys: Pac-Five vs. Le Jardin at Waipio Soccer Stadium, 9 a.m.
>> OIA boys: Kaimuki at Roosevelt, 2 p.m.; Kalaheo at Kahuku, Kaiser at Moanalua, Kailua at McKinley, Castle at Farrington, 3:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
>> ILH meet: at Punahou, 9:30 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
>> College men: Charleston at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.
WRESTLING
>> ILH/OIA Open Tournament: Kamehameha, 8 a.m.
SUNDAY
DIVING
>> College men and women: Wally Nakamoto Diving Invite, all day, at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.
GOLF
>> PGA: Tournament of Champions, 10 a.m., at Kapalua Plantation Course.
WRESTLING
>> ILH/OIA Open Tournament: OIA SITE TBA, 9 a.m.
BASKETBALL
ILH
Varsity boys division I
>> Maryknoll 40, ‘Iolani 31
Top Scorers — Maryknoll: Niko Robben 12, Liko Soares 11. ‘Iolani: Wes Yamada 10.
Varsity girls division I
>> Maryknoll 45, Kamehameha 42
Top Scorers — Maryknoll: Aloha Akaka 15, Lily Koki 11. Kamehameha: Maile Marfil 13.
Varsity girls division II
>> Damien 68, Le Jardin 48
Top Scorers — Le Jardin: Kylie Machida 17, Melia Swirsky 12, Maddie Venezia 10. Damien: Theresa Anakalea 31, Tiare Arquero 18.
Junior varsity boys
>> Maryknoll 50, Damien 20
OIA
Varsity girls
>> Roosevelt 42, McKinley 27
Top Scorers — Roosevelt: Tia Sofa 14, Taylor Tateyama 10. McKinley: Ashley Nguyen 7, Rachel Tavai 7, Alexandra Buchanan 7.
Junior varsity girls
>> Roosevelt 28, McKinley 18
