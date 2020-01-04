Scoreboard – Jan. 4, 2020

TODAY

BASKETBALL

>> PacWest men: Biola vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe Gym; Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m., at St. Francis Gym.; Point Loma vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

>> PacWest women: Biola vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at McCabe Gym.; Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m., at St. Francis School; Point Loma vs. Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

>> ILH Division II girls: Punahou vs. University, 11:30 a.m., at Klum gym; ‘Iolani I-AA at Mid-Pacific, 4:30 p.m.

>> ILH Division III girls: Christian Academy at St. Andrew’s, 10 a.m.; La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission, 7 p.m.

>> OIA boys: Roosevelt at Moanalua, Kahuku at Farrington, Kalaheo at Kailua, Kalani at Kaimuki, Kaiser at Castle, Anuenue at McKinley, varsity games begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of 5:30 p.m. junior varsity game.

GOLF

>> PGA: Tournament of Champions, 10 a.m., at Kapalua Plantation Course.

DIVING

>> College men and women: Wally Nakamoto Diving Invite, all day, at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

SOCCER

>> ILH boys: Pac-Five vs. Le Jardin at Waipio Soccer Stadium, 9 a.m.

>> OIA boys: Kaimuki at Roosevelt, 2 p.m.; Kalaheo at Kahuku, Kaiser at Moanalua, Kailua at McKinley, Castle at Farrington, 3:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

>> ILH meet: at Punahou, 9:30 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

>> College men: Charleston at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

WRESTLING

>> ILH/OIA Open Tournament: Kamehameha, 8 a.m.

SUNDAY

DIVING

>> College men and women: Wally Nakamoto Diving Invite, all day, at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

GOLF

>> PGA: Tournament of Champions, 10 a.m., at Kapalua Plantation Course.

WRESTLING

>> ILH/OIA Open Tournament: OIA SITE TBA, 9 a.m.

BASKETBALL

ILH

Varsity boys division I

>> Maryknoll 40, ‘Iolani 31

Top Scorers — Maryknoll: Niko Robben 12, Liko Soares 11. ‘Iolani: Wes Yamada 10.

Varsity girls division I

>> Maryknoll 45, Kamehameha 42

Top Scorers — Maryknoll: Aloha Akaka 15, Lily Koki 11. Kamehameha: Maile Marfil 13.

Varsity girls division II

>> Damien 68, Le Jardin 48

Top Scorers — Le Jardin: Kylie Machida 17, Melia Swirsky 12, Maddie Venezia 10. Damien: Theresa Anakalea 31, Tiare Arquero 18.

Junior varsity boys

>> Maryknoll 50, Damien 20

OIA

Varsity girls

>> Roosevelt 42, McKinley 27

Top Scorers — Roosevelt: Tia Sofa 14, Taylor Tateyama 10. McKinley: Ashley Nguyen 7, Rachel Tavai 7, Alexandra Buchanan 7.

Junior varsity girls

>> Roosevelt 28, McKinley 18