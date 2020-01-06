Missing work furlough inmate turns himself in at OCCC

A missing work furlough inmate turned himself in to the Oahu Community Correctional Center Sunday evening.

The Department of Public Safety said William Brooks failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center on Jan. 4.

He is now facing an escape charge.

Brooks was a community custody inmate, the lowest classification stuatus, with pass privileges.

He is serving time for first-degree robbery and kidnapping.

He was scheduled for parole in May 2021.