Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> The Sensei Farms Lanai farmhouse and storage/distribution buildings are powered by a photovoltaic system. Full build-out on the site involves adding five more greenhouses, two of which are being framed now, for a total of nine greenhouses. Each greenhouse is to be powered by a photovoltaic array connected to Tesla batteries. Information was inaccurate in a story on Page 1 of Sunday’s Maui edition and Page B1 Monday.
>> A woman who apparently interfered with officers in a fatal Kailua shooting on Monday came out of an apartment. A story on B1 in Monday’s paper said she was in the car.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.