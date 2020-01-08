Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald to forgo senior season and enter NFL Draft

University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald has decided to forgo his senior season with the University of Hawaii football team and apply for the 2020 National Football League Draft.

McDonald announced his decision in a tweet posted today at 4 p.m.

McDonald’s departure leaves Chevan Cordeiro as the Warriors’ No. 1 quarterback.

McDonald was named the MVP of the 2019 Hawaii Bowl in which UH beat the Brigham Young Cougars 38-34.