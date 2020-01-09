comscore Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she no longer has pancreatic cancer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she no longer has pancreatic cancer

  • By Neil Vigdor / New York Times
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 a.m.

Ginsburg’s health challenges have made Democrats uneasy about another retirement or vacancy on the court while Trump is president. Read more

Previous Story
Facebook riles tiny Oregon town with plan for undersea cable

Scroll Up