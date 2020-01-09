Hawaii basketball opens Big West with win at Fullerton

Eddie Stansberry scored 25 points, including a key jumper with 43.9 seconds to play, to lift Hawaii to a 75-69 basketball victory over Cal State Fullerton in Titan Gym.

The Rainbow Warriors opened Big West play by winning the first game of a two-game road trip to California. They are 10-5. The Titans fell to 5-11 and 0-1.

The ’Bows had led by as many as 16 points in the second half. But the Titans chipped away, thanks to 6-foot-7 forward Jackson Rowe. Rowe, who missed most of the fall semester because of an injury, weaved his way for a layup to close the Titans within 69-66 with 2:24 to play.

After an exchange of scoreless possessions, point guard Austen Awosika was fouled on a drive. Awosika made both free throws, and the margin was down to 69-68 with 1:07 left.

But Stansberry got the ball at the top of the key, dribbled the lane, then pulled up to launch a jumper that widened the UH lead to 71-68.

Drew Buggs and Stansberry each hit two free throws down the stretch to complete UH’s scoring.

The ’Bows play UC Irvine on Saturday.