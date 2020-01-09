Hawaii basketball opens Big West with win at Fullerton

Eddie Stansberry scored 25 points, including a key jumper with 43.9 seconds to play, to lift Hawaii to a 75-69 basketball victory over Cal State Fullerton in Titan Gym.
The Rainbow Warriors opened Big West play by winning the first game of a two-game road trip to California. They are 10-5. The Titans fell to 5-11 and 0-1.
The ’Bows had led by as many as 16 points in the second half. But the Titans chipped away, thanks to 6-foot-7 forward Jackson Rowe. Rowe, who missed most of the fall semester because of an injury, weaved his way for a layup to close the Titans within 69-66 with 2:24 to play.
After an exchange of scoreless possessions, point guard Austen Awosika was fouled on a drive. Awosika made both free throws, and the margin was down to 69-68 with 1:07 left.
But Stansberry got the ball at the top of the key, dribbled the lane, then pulled up to launch a jumper that widened the UH lead to 71-68.
Drew Buggs and Stansberry each hit two free throws down the stretch to complete UH’s scoring.
The ’Bows play UC Irvine on Saturday.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.