Boy, 13, arrested for allegedly robbing another teen in Kalihi

Police arrested a 13-year-old boy this morning who is suspected of robbing another 13-year-old boy on two separate occasions in Kalihi.
The 13-year-old suspect was one of three males who allegedly robbed the boy on Dec. 11 from 2:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and on another occasion.
He was arrested at 9:28 a.m. today on suspicion of two counts of second-degree robbery.
Police released him at 1:30 p.m. today.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.