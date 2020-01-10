Boy, 13, arrested for allegedly robbing another teen in Kalihi

Police arrested a 13-year-old boy this morning who is suspected of robbing another 13-year-old boy on two separate occasions in Kalihi.

The 13-year-old suspect was one of three males who allegedly robbed the boy on Dec. 11 from 2:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and on another occasion.

He was arrested at 9:28 a.m. today on suspicion of two counts of second-degree robbery.

Police released him at 1:30 p.m. today.