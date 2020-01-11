Air Canada flight diverted to Honolulu following passenger’s death

An Air Canada flight traveling from Vancouver, Canada, to Brisbane, Australia was diverted to Honolulu this morning following the death of a male passenger mid flight.

The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii, a nonprofit which has been assisting visitors to Hawaii that are in distress since the mid-1990s, responded to the incident, which caused hundreds of passengers, including an 11-year-old unaccompanied minor, to stay overnight in Honolulu.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office and Air Canada did not readily respond to requests for comment.

Jessica Lani Rich, VASH president and CEO, said the man had been sick prior to his death. Rich said VASH assisted the man’s family with bereavement arrangements.

Rich said he was traveling with five children, his wife and another family member when he died. Rich said she hired a nurse to ensure the 11-year-old unaccompanied minor was cared for overnight.

“Air Canada did an excellent job taking care of their passengers,” Rich said. “We also assisted the family with arrangements and helped to care for the unaccompanied child.”

Rich said the diverted flight is expected to leave Sunday for Brisbane.