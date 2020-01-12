Flash flood warnings continue for Maui, Hawaii island

A flash flood warning for Maui has been canceled, but a second warning remains in effect for Hawaii island.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says as of 9 a.m., radar reports show most of the heavy rain over Maui has passed, with stream gauges showing gradually receding water levels. However, additional rainfall is possible later today.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for Hawaii island until 10:30 a.m. due to additional rainfall occurring on already saturated ground. Numerous road closures across the island have been caused by heavy runoff and debris, and ponding is affecting travel. Portions of Saddle Road are currently closed; Highway 11 is closed near Kawa Flats; and Highway 19 is closed north of Honokaa due to a large tree blocking the roadway.

Along with the flash flood warning, all summits on Hawaii island are under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Heavy snow, thick fog and ice are possible, with snow accumulations of up to four inches expected at elevations above 12,000 feet. NWS reports the road to the summit of Mauna Kea and the campground at Mauna Loa have been closed as a precaution due to the weather.

Wet and windy weather will continue for another day or two as an upper level disturbance lingers west of the islands, according to the NWS. Strong easterly trade winds will continue today, then shift to the east-southeast over the next few days. Some drying is possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but another disturbance may bring a return of wet weather, but lighter winds, by the weekend.

A high surf advisory is also in effect for all east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island due to near-gale force winds expected to produce large and rough surf through the middle of the week. Surf heights are expected to reach 8 to 12 feet through Wednesday, lowering to 6 to 10 feet by Thursday morning.

A flash flood watch also remains in effect for the entire state through 6 p.m. today. A small craft advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday as well.