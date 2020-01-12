Mudslide closes Kailua-bound lane of Pali Highway

The right lane of the Pali Highway, Kailua-bound, is closed after the tunnels at the hairpin turn due to a mudslide and fallen trees.
The city reported the closure at 10:24 a.m.
No timeframe for reopening the lane was provided. Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.