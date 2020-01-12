comscore Mudslide closes Kailua-bound lane of Pali Highway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mudslide closes Kailua-bound lane of Pali Highway

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:53 am
  Crews work to clean up a mudslide in the Kailua-bound lanes of Pali Highway today.

    Crews work to clean up a mudslide in the Kailua-bound lanes of Pali Highway today.

The right lane of the Pali Highway, Kailua-bound, is closed after the tunnels at the hairpin turn due to a mudslide and fallen trees.

The city reported the closure at 10:24 a.m.

No timeframe for reopening the lane was provided. Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.

