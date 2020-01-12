Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

>> Akaku orientation: Free “Introduction to Akaku and Public Access Media” class 4-6 p.m. Monday at Akaku Maui Community Media, 333 Dairy Road, Suite 205, covers facilities, services, policies and procedures; required for all video production classes. Info: 871-5554 or akaku.org/classes.

>> Tech for older adults: AARP Hawaii and Maui High School students offer personal technology consultations for older adults 3-5 p.m. Tuesday at school library, 660 S. Lono Ave. in Kahului. Cost: Free. Info: Preregistration required; email hiaarp@aarp.org.

>> Akaku radio class: Free “Introduction to Radio and KAKU 88.5 FM,” 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, provides information on Akaku Maui’s FM station and hosting your own radio show at Akaku Maui Community Media, 333 Dairy Road, Suite 205. Info: 871-5554 or akaku.org/classes.

>> Maui Chamber of Commerce luncheon: Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram is the keynote speaker at the event, noon-1:30 p.m. Thursday at Cale O’Lei at the Dunes. Cost: $44 members, $54 nonmembers. Registration/info: mauichamber.com or 244-0081.

>> Free doughnut and coffee: AARP members and one guest are invited to socialize and connect with AARP volunteers at the organization’s Krispy Kreme Member Appreciation Event 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday at the doughnut shop, 433 Kele St., Kahului. Cost: Free.

>> Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Service: Stand Up Maui sponsors annual event with 2020 theme “Overcoming Fear, Uniting in Love” at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Ala Lani United Methodist Church, 50 S. Papa Ave. in Kahului. Cost: Free. Info: 280-1749.

EVENTS

>> New Shanghai Circus: Acrobats, jugglers, knife-throwers, plate-spinners, contortionists and more with family-friendly performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 5 p.m. Jan. 19 at MACC’s Castle Theater. Cost: $12-$55, keiki discounts available.

>> Fit 4 the Dogs, Healthy Dog Festival: Well-mannered, leashed dogs and their owners will enjoy Caring K9s Therapy Dogs, Maui’s fundraising event from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center in Kahului, with carnival games, a photo booth, parade/contest, presentations by dog trainers, vets and other specialists and more. Cost: $1 per entry, scrip for activities.

MUSIC

>> Kalani Pe‘a: The two-time Grammy Award winner performs at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Shops at Wailea. Cost: Free.

>> Picnic for Poki: Kuikawa headlines the monthly outdoor Hawaiian music concert at 11 a.m. Thursday at Kaahumanu Church, 103 S. High St. in Wailuku. Cost: Free.

>> Camerata RCO: The ensemble of musicians from Amsterdam’s renowned Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra explores a more intimate repertoire with a program that includes Brahms’ Piano Trio No. 1 Op. 8 and Clarinet Trio Op. 114 and Mozart’s Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, K. 478, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at MACC’s Castle Theater. Cost: $45, $65.

>> Steely Dead: This musical infusion of the Grateful Dead and Steely Dan plays 9 p.m. Saturday at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon in Paia. Cost: $25

>> Stanley Jordan Plays Jimi: The Grammy-nominated jazz guitarist uses two hands “in an advanced form of tapping that allows him to play melody and chords simultaneously.” He joins bassist Gary Kelly and percussionist Kenwood Dennard in a “fantasy Jimi Hendrix concert” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater. Cost: $35-$65.

>> Broadway Pops with Jodi Benson: The vocalist who was the voice of Ariel in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” presents familiar and family-friendly music at 3 p.m. Jan. 26 at MACC’s Castle Theater. Cost: $22-$60.

STAGE

>> “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”: ProArts Playhouse presents the Tony Award-winning play based on Mark Haddon’s bestselling novel, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, through Jan. 26, at ProArts Playhouse, 1280 S. Kihei Road. Cost: $27. Info: 463-6550 or proartsmaui.com.

DANCE

>> Ke‘ala‘iliahi, A Fragrant Offering of Aloha Celebrating 15 Years of Hula: Halau Kekuaokala‘au‘ala‘iliahi and kumu ‘Iliahi and Haunani Paredes “share mele, hula and stories from their lei of memories and honor those who have made lasting impressions on their lives” at 5 p.m. today at MACC’s Castle Theater, with pre-show program at 3 p.m. in the courtyard featuring entertainment, silent/live auctions and Hawaiian arts and crafts marketplace. Cost: $36.

>> Aspen Santa Fe Ballet: The dance troupe performs from its adventurous contemporary-classical repertoire at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at MACC’s Castle Theater. Cost: $35-$65.

ONGOING

>> Maui Sunday Market: Find food trucks, product vendors, entertainment and more, 4-8 p.m. Sundays at Kahului Shopping Center parking lot. Free admission.

>> Guided bird walk: Discover Maui’s largest lowland wetland, 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays at Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, Maui Veterans Highway, mile post 6. Bring binoculars, water, sturdy shoes. Cost: Free. Info: 875-1582.

>> Candlelight Tours at Baldwin Home: Step back in time with docent-led tours and refreshments on the front lanai of the Baldwin Home Museum in the heart of historic Lahaina from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays. Cost: $8 ages 13+; $6 kamaaina, military, seniors; free for ages 12 and under. Info: lahainarestoration.org or 661-3262.

Maui Arts & Cultural Center box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; call 242-SHOW (7469) or visit mauiarts.org. Send event listings to maui@staradvertiser.com. Listings are published free on a space-available basis.