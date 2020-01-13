Hana Airport unaffected by power outage that closes schools

A power outage occurred at Hana Airport overnight, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The blustery weather probably caused the outage, said DOT spokesman Tim Sakahara.

Maui Electric crews are en route to conduct repairs. Sakahara said power is slated to be restored by early this afternoon.

Airports operations, meanwhile, are ongoing and daytime operations are not impacted.

Power outages in Hana also prompted the closure of Hana High & Elementary School today.

Maui Electric spokeswoman Shayna Decker said power has since been restored to the campus.

A flash flood watch remains in effect for all islands through this afternoon.

The National Weather Service said the atmosphere remains unstable and the ground in many windward and upslope areas is saturated from the recent heavy rainfall.

Forecasters also said strong winds are also expected.