Hawaii men’s volleyball retains No. 1 ranking

Hawaii’s 5-0 start has the Rainbow Warriors retaining the same ranking as they had in the preseason coaches men’s volleyball poll: No. 1.

Hawaii received 15 of 16 first-place votes in today’s American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I-II men’s Top 15. Brigham Young (4-0) was at No. 2 and UCLA (3-0), with the last vote, at No. 3 in the first poll of the regular season.

Three of the other five Big West teams are ranked in the top seven: UC Santa Barbara (3-0) at No. 4, Long Beach State (3-0) tied with Lewis (3-1) at No. 5, and UC Irvine (2-1) at No. 7.

On Saturday, Hawaii swept Grand Canyon for its 22nd straight home victory and all in straight sets. A season-high 3,350 watched the match at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Warriors leave Tuesday for their first road trip of the season where they will play at Lewis on Friday in Romeoville, Ill., and at Loyola on Saturday in Chicago. The Ramblers (1-3) dropped a spot to No. 12 in today’s poll.

