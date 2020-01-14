comscore One Kailua-bound lane of Pali Highway closed due to police investigation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

One Kailua-bound lane of Pali Highway closed due to police investigation

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:58 pm
  • GOAKAMAI.ORG Traffic was backed up in the Kailua-bound lanes of the Pali Highway by Jack Lane today.

    GOAKAMAI.ORG

    Traffic was backed up in the Kailua-bound lanes of the Pali Highway by Jack Lane today.

Police have closed one lane of the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction due to an ongoing traffic investigation.

Vehicles were backed up at the intersection with Jack Lane.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Kauai firefighters rescue 13 hikers at Hanakapiai
Next Story
Ex-player sues Penn State over football hazing allegations
Looking Back

Scroll Up