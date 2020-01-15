Hawaii men’s volleyball coach Charlie Wade named 2019 AVCA coach of year

After a delay of several months due to an ongoing investigation, Hawaii men’s volleyball coach Charlie Wade was named the AVCA 2019 Division I/II Coach of the Year today.

The award is for last season, when the Rainbow Warriors set a program record for wins (28) and consecutive sets won (74) en route to a Big West tournament championship and a runner-up finish in the NCAA championship game. They boasted five All-Americans, including four on the first team, and hit .435 for the season while holding opponents to .217.

Wade was subject to a 17-month investigation for past misconduct by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, causing the award to be tabled. The Star-Advertiser reported on Monday that Wade’s investigation was dropped and he was removed from USA Volleyball’s list of suspended members, clearing the way for him to receive the award.

UH assistant coach Josh Walker previously received the AVCA National Assistant Coach of the Year for 2019.

Wade is the third head coach to be so honored by the AVCA; Mike Wilton got the nod in 1995 and 2002.

The 2020 Rainbow Warriors are ranked No. 1 in the country and off to a 5-0 start. They play at No. 5 Lewis on Friday.