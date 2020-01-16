Fire breaks out in Makiki high-rise apartment

Honolulu firefighters responded to a high-rise apartment fire today in Makiki.
Firefighters were dispatched about 2:15 p.m. to the Camelot building at 1630 Liholiho St.
The fire was reported to be on the sixth floor of the building. It was reported under control about 2:30 p.m. and extinguished shortly afterwards, according to radio communications.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.