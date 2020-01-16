3 UH coaches attending Washington State press conference introducing Nick Rolovich as new head coach

Three members of the Hawaii football team’s coaching staff are in Pullman, Wash., and will be attending today’s news conference to introduce Nick Rolovich as Washington State’s head coach, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has learned.

On Monday, Rolovich resigned as UH’s head coach.

Brian Smith, who has served as the Rainbow Warriors’ associate head coach and offensive coordinator the past four years, quarterbacks coach and pass-game coordinator Craig Stutzmann, and chief of staff Jason Cvercko departed Honolulu on Wednesday night.

It has not been determined if their attendance means they are joining the Cougars’ staff.

Smith and Stutzmann are widely believed to be candidates to fill the coaching vacancy created by Rolovich. They still are under consideration whether they are with the Warriors this week or not. UH athletic director David Matlin could make his recommendation for the next head coach as early as next week. the state’s hiring policy requires a waiting period of five business days. The job posted on Monday night.