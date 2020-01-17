Showers moving east over Hawaiian islands, but drier weather on its way

A weakening cold front is moving from west to east across the Hawaiian islands today, bringing showers as it makes its way toward the Big Island this afternoon.

The National Weather Service says “north to northeasterly moderate to breezy winds” will emerge ahead of the front, and reach Maui and the Big Island this afternoon as well.

Today will be mostly cloudy, with numerous afternoon showers, highs from 76 to 81 degrees, and north to northeast winds of 10 to 25 mph. Lows tonight should range from 66 to 71.

A high surf advisory from earlier this week expired Thursday evening, and surf is back down to 2 to 4 feet for Oahu’s North Shore today. The west-, east- and south-facing shores are at 1 to 3 feet.

Surf along north facing shores is expected to trend up over the weekend, however, as a series of north to northwest swells move through. Heights may reach advisory levels on northern and western shores as early as Sunday.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for northwest and leeward Kauai waters through 6 p.m. Sunday.

As the front passes each island, forecasters said drier, clearer trends can be expected.

Sunny skies, with breezy, northeast winds, are expected this weekend and into early next week.