Man, 90, rescued after car falls off roadway near Manoa home

A 90-year-old driver went off a roadway, landing 6 to 7 feet below the road, near a home this afternoon in Manoa.

Residents of the home said the man is a neighbor and was talking after he was extricated from the small hatchback, a gray Toyota C-HR.

The man was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in stable condition, a fire captain at the scene said.

Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Jeffrey Roache said the man was 90 years old.

About 3:40 p.m., firefighters responded to a motor vehicle accident at 3212 Paty Drive, Roache said.

Firefighters removed the man from the car and turned the patient over to Emergency Medical Services for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

A fire captain at the scene said that the man was conscious when he was taken out of the vehicle.

The car landed nose down, with its windshield cracked, the hood flipped up and damaged. It ended up in a space next to the home, beside a puakenikeni tree.

There was slight damage to the house, but no structural damage, the fire captain said.

Neighbors said they talked to witnesses who said he was backing down his driveway, but they wondered why the car went down front first.

Paty Drive was closed in both directions because of the accident.

A tow truck removed the vehicle.

Police said the accident was cleared and the road reopened about 5:45 p.m.