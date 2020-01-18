Fire extinguished at abandoned house in Pearl Ridge

An abandoned house in lower Pearl Ridge was destroyed by a two-alarm fire this afternoon.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, but volunteers from the American Red Cross, Hawaii chapter, assisted three people who were in the house next door, said spokeswoman Angela Wooliams.

The fire broke out at 98-215 Hekaha St. at about 4:45 p.m., with 11 units responding, Honolulu Fire Department said.

The blaze was brought under control at 4:54 p.m., and extinguished at 5:24 p.m., the department said. An arson investigator later was dispatched to the scene.

Photos from the scene showed a blackened, one-story structure with the roof collapsed. The location was makai of Moanalua Road just east of the Waimalu Stream.