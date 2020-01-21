Candlelight vigil to be held in honor of HPD officer Tiffany Enriquez

A candlelight vigil in honor of Honolulu police officer Tiffany Enriquez is scheduled to be held at 6 p.m. today at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki.

The vigil is being organized by her family and friends.

Enriquez, 38, a seven-year veteran of the police department, was assigned to District 6 (Waikiki). She and other officers responded to a report of an assault at 3015 Hibiscus Drive at a neighborhood in Diamond Head Sunday morning.

After officers attended to an injured tenant, Enriquez and other officers approached the residence when an alleged gunman, 69-year-old Jerry Hanel, shot and killed her.

Police said Hanel gunned down officer Kaulike Kalama, a nine-year veteran assigned to District 7 (East Honolulu),when a second group of officers arrived.

The deaths of Enriquez and Kalama brought the number of Honolulu police officers who died in the line of duty to 50.

Enriquez is the only woman of the police department to have been killed in the line of duty.

She leaves behind three daughters and a grandson.