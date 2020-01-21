Ige calls for a moment of silence for slain HPD officers at State of the State address

Gov. David Ige began his annual State of the State address this morning with a moment of silence for slain Honolulu Police Officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama, describing them both as heroes.

“Our first responders — whether they are police officers, firefighters, or lifeguards — take great pride in their professionalism and great satisfaction in knowing they are serving others and our community,” Ige told the crowd at the state Capitol. “If you ask them, they will tell you to a man and woman that they are just doing their job, even when they step into harm’s way. But, in truth, they do so much more, especially when the need for them arises.”

“On Sunday, a desperate need did arise, and two heroes stepped forward,” Ige said.

Enriquez and Kalama were shot to death Sunday while responding to a landlord-tenant dispute that escalated into a stabbing at a home near Diamond Head, the first time in almost 17 years that a police officer was killed in a shooting. Their deaths bring the total number of Honolulu officers killed in the line of duty to 50.

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard received a long standing ovation from the audience when she was introduced by House Speaker Scott Saiki before Ige’s speech, and Ige took a moment to address her directly.

“Chief Ballard – please know that our thoughts and prayers are with the HPD ʻohana and with the families of these two brave officers,” Ige said. The state Senate, which convened shortly before Ige’s speech, also had a moment of silence in honor of the two officers.

Much of the rest of Ige’s speech focused on the high cost of living in Hawaii, which Ige blamed for Hawaii’s population declines in recent years. “Too many in our community simply gave up and moved away,” Ige said.

Ige touted his work with House and Senate leaders to try to ease the cost-of-living burden this year by increasing the state minimum wage, and providing targeted tax relief. The governor joined lawmakers last week in unveiling a package of proposals to increase the minimum wage to $13 an hour by 2024, and create a refundable state earned income tax credit for lower-income working families.

Lawmakers also proposed increasing the state’s food excise tax to $150 per person for lower-income families, and Ige has said he would sign those proposals into law if they land on his desk this year.

Ige said those tax credits and the modest minimum wage increase “could result in an annual cash benefit of $4,400 to each worker.”

The package that Ige and lawmakers are advancing also includes a plan to expand state-funded preschools for 3- and 4-year olds on state lands, and to develop state lands into leasehold 17,000 units of affordable housing over the next decade.

That plan includes spending $2oo million on infrastructure on land at the University of Hawaii at West Oahu, and $75 million on state land on the neighbor islands to speed development of affordable housing.

On the issue of homelessness, Ige cited statistics showing his administration increased the number of people moving into permanent housing, by 73 percent, placing on average more than 600 people per months into permanent housing from 2016 to 2019.

Ige also took time to defend his actions in coping with the protests on Mauna Kea by activists opposed to the $1.4 billion Thirty Meter Telescope.

Those protests have stalled work on the project, and the TMT opponents say they will never allow the telescope to be built. Sponsors of the project spent a decade obtaining the required state and county permits for TMT, but the protesters consider the project to be a desecration of a mountain that many Hawaiians consider to be sacred.

Ige has said that coping with those protests has cost the state $15 million so far, and more money is budgeted for this year and next year to deal with the issue. Ige has been criticized for failing to clear the protesters off the Mauna Kea Access Road, but the governor said it’s not that simple.

“Emotions have run high on both sides. The arguments are strong on both sides, and that’s what makes the situation so difficult,” Ige said. “There is no easy or quick solution. We will have to work hard if we want to resolve this conflict. But I truly believe it can be resolved if we put our heads and hearts together.”

Ige acknowledged some have urged him to take strong measures against the protesters, and said “that would have been the easier course. But it is not just the authority of law that is at stake.”

“What is also at risk is the glue that always bound us together, that sense of aloha,” he said. “It is the thing that underpins our laws and gives them meaning and an ethical foundation. That trust in each other is also sacred, and I will not break that bond no matter convenient or easy.”

“Let us together find a way forward,” Ige said, to some applause from the audience.

Mr. Speaker, President Kouchi, former governors, distinguished justices of the courts,

representatives of our congressional delegation, members of the Hawaiʻi State

Legislature, elected officials, military leaders, honored guests, and all of you who took

the time to be with us this morning.

Aloha.

[Before I begin… Our first responders—whether they are police officers, firefighters, or

lifeguards—take great pride in their professionalism and great satisfaction in knowing

they are serving others and their community. If you ask them, they will tell you to a man

and woman that they are just doing their job, even when they step into harm’s way.

But, in truth, they do so much more, especially when the need for them arises. On

Sunday, a desperate need did arise, and two heroes stepped up.

I would like us to take a moment of silence for officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike

Kalama.

Chief Ballard – Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with the HPD ʻohana and

with the families of these two brave officers.]

On January 1, we welcomed the dawn of not only a new year, but a new decade.

For those under 30, that may not seem like a big deal.

But for those who grew up without the internet — when The Lord of the Rings was a

book you read and not a movie you watched — time has a way of sneaking up on us.

Could any of us have imagined the changes and discoveries that have already taken

place in this century?

• Smart phones,

• 3-D printers, Facebook, and

• Self-driving cars.

And it seems that each year, change happens faster and faster.

How do you keep up with it all? If we are honest with ourselves, we must admit, we

can’t. We go along with the flow and hang on for dear life.

But the issues that concern our families haven’t changed for as long as I can remember:

• Finding a job that pays the bills,

• Dealing with Hawaiʻi’s high cost of living, and

• Taking care of our family.

A study sponsored by the Aloha United Way reported that a family of four in Hawaiʻi

needs a combined annual income of $77,000 just to survive…to pay for food, housing,

health care, childcare and, yes, taxes.

If you asked working families in Hawaiʻi whether they make $77,000 a year, many would

answer, “no.” If you asked families who made $77,000 whether that was enough, I

suspect the answer would still be, “no.”

At various times, we’ve taken stabs at different aspects of the overall problem. We’ve

taken bites out of the housing shortage. We’ve increased the minimum wage. We’ve

started childcare and preschool programs. And we’ve provided tax relief for working

families.

As a state senator, I remember supporting many bills to help ease Hawaiʻi’s high cost of

living. And I recall many others trying to do the same.

Hundreds of bills were introduced, many requested by the community, all competing to

improve the quality of life in Hawaiʻi. The House selected their priorities, and the Senate

did the same. Advocates successfully moved their priorities from committee to

January 21, 2020

State of the State Address of Gov. David Y. Ige committee. In the end, we agreed on a budget and hundreds of bills that made life a little better.

We went along with the flow and hung on for dear life. Still, the elephant in the room—

the cost of living—got a little larger and harder to deal with each year.

Too many in our community, simply gave up and moved away.

And so, at the start of this new decade, it is appropriate to ask ourselves: Does it make

any sense to continue to do business as usual?

That’s why House and Senate leadership, community leaders and my administration got

together to look for a better way of helping working families. We challenged each other

to identify ways to take on reducing the cost of living for working families. We committed

to a package of bills that was outlined last week in our joint press conference. We

committed to shaping these bills and ushering them through the legislative process.

And we made a promise to make life better for our working families.

Moreover, we had an army to assist us. I would like to recognize House Speaker Scott

Saiki, Senate President Ron Kouchi, their members, key department directors, and

many business and non-profit leaders who participated in this historic collaboration.

Whether you are up in the gallery or down here on the chamber floor, please stand to

be recognized.

A LIVING WAGE

The first thing we agreed to do was to put more money into pockets of working people.

But how do you increase wages without increasing the cost of living? The two are joined

at the hip. Clearly, increasing the minimum wage alone would not do it.

But a modest increase phased over time, combined with targeted tax relief, could result

in an annual cash benefit of $4,400 to each worker. We believe we have hit the sweet

spot that will make a difference for our working families.

Still, some say, that is not enough. And that’s why our package also includes initiatives

to reduce the cost of childcare and housing, two of the biggest expenses in a family’s

budget.

EDUCATION

The proposed bill on expanding affordable childcare complements the proposal we

made last year to create a universal public preschool system for four-year-olds. To

reach that goal, I noted we would need more than 300 pre-K classrooms.

At the time, I had no illusion about the cost or difficulty of attaining that goal. And so we

embarked on a phased process, a way of taking small but steady steps forward.

But this new bill on childcare will allow us to do much more than that.

Today, half of our toddlers, about 20,000 statewide, have no access to childcare or

preschool programs. By the end of this decade, we want to eliminate that gap, whether

it’s through our pre-K classrooms, private preschools, or the proposed Learning to Grow

centers. By the end of this decade, we want every three- and four-year-old in Hawaiʻi to

have the opportunity to attend a childcare or preschool program.

Business as usual is NOT acceptable. We want to make an aggressive start now.

Instead of asking working parents to bring their toddlers to us, let’s bring these services

to them, whether it’s in community centers, in condominium buildings, or suburban

shopping malls.

Instead of waiting three years or more to construct new classrooms, let’s look at all the

empty classrooms and underutilized facilities statewide to see if we can make better use

of them.

Instead of trying to do all of this with just taxpayer dollars, why not leverage those funds

through partnerships with private and nonprofit groups?

We are committed to go the distance because we know our children’s future is at risk.

Education is the foundation of our economy and our quality of life. Everything, including

our future, begins with how well we educate our children. And that is significantly

affected by the kind of beginnings we provide for them.

We cannot let them down.

HOUSING AND HOMELESSNESS

In Hawaiʻi, the biggest expense for working families by far is housing, whether it’s rent or mortgage payments.

Young families in Hawaiʻi just cannot afford to buy that first home without help.

The spiraling cost of homes in Hawaiʻi is driven by two forces: The first is the high cost

of land. The second is real estate speculation.

And so in our joint package, we propose to build 17,000 affordable homes over the next

decade on state-owned land in partnership with private developers. The homes would

be sold as leasehold, effectively removing the biggest cost for developers: land. That, in

turn, will dramatically bring down the price of the homes they build.

Moreover, as the landlord, the state will be able to keep these homes affordable while

allowing leaseholders to reasonably share in the equity when they are ready to sell. In

other words, we hope to take some of the wind out of speculators’ sails. In this way, we

can also ensure that the leasehold property stays affordable forever.

As part of our joint package on housing, we are proposing to invest $200 million for

roads and infrastructure to stimulate interest in the University of Hawaiʻi’s housing

development plans for its West Oʻahu campus.

With 4,000 units already planned, we are very excited about the new energy these

initiatives will inject into the project.

We are also proposing to provide $75 million for affordable housing on the Neighbor Islands.

In addition, we want to streamline the permit process to generate additional interest from developers.

This joint package works hand-in-hand with the progress we made together to make

low- and middle-income rental units available to our working families. This not only

provides for their immediate housing needs but helps them save for the day when they

can buy a home of their own.

But the real story lies with the families that we—you and I—have been able to help.

About six years ago, Krysyan and Jonathan Durrett were living on the mainland when

he was offered an internship in Hawaiʻi. The couple, who were born and raised in

Hawaiʻi, returned to the islands with their three children and moved in with his parents.

When Jonathan’s internship turned into a full-time job, they knew that their living

arrangement would no longer work.

The cost of living was overwhelming and finding a place to rent seemed impossible.

They were faced with the tough choice of staying near family or moving back to the

mainland where the price of everything was lower.

Fortunately, they were able to qualify for an affordable rental in Ewa Beach in a

development built by Mutual Housing Association of Hawaiʻi with state assistance.

That allowed the Durretts to not only stay in Hawaiʻi, but, more importantly, save for the

future. And after six years, they were able to save enough money for a down payment

for a home of their own. Krysyan credits living in the affordable rental community as the

primary reason they were able to save and purchase a home in Hawaiʻi.

Krysyan and Jonathan are here with us this morning. Would you stand and be

recognized?

And I would be remiss if I didn’t mention private developments like Waiawa, Hoʻopili and

Koa Ridge. Clearly, it will take the private and public sectors working in concert to meet

all of our families’ housing needs.

Building homes is not just about building houses, but also about nurturing communities.

And the importance we give to eliminating homelessness says as much about us as a

community as any new development.

From the start of this administration, working with the legislature and the private sector,

we have made reducing homelessness a priority. At the time, Hawaiʻi had the highest

per capita rate of homelessness in the country.

Between 2016 and 2019, we increased the number of homeless people moving into

permanent housing by 73 percent. On average, we have moved over six hundred

homeless individuals into permanent housing each month. Those are the statistics.

When it comes to homelessness, progress is really measured one person and one

family at a time. For those individuals, their stories are no longer about shuffling

between the streets and temporary housing.

Kalani Lautele is a single father with three children. He works in construction, and in

2016 his rent was suddenly doubled, and he found himself and his children homeless

and desperate. He was referred to the family assessment center in Kakaʻako where

they stayed while waiting for affordable or public housing. Fortunately, Catholic

Charities Hawaiʻi was able to find his family permanent housing.

But that’s not the end of his story. Kalani needed a way to “pay forward” the help he was

given. After settling in a home in Kalihi, Kalani continued to visit the center. And he

brought with him his children and the entire youth football team he coached, to help with

outreach events. They also brought donations for the families there, such as toiletries,

food and bedding.

I would like Kalani (and his family) to stand and be recognized for their strength of

character and for the example they have set for others.

I would also like to take a moment to recognize Lt. Gov. Josh Green for his work on the

H4 initiative. The initiative provides medical services for homeless individuals through

Joint Outreach Centers in Chinatown and Kāneʻohe. As you know, the Lt. Gov. has

focused on the health concerns of the homeless and is also working on other projects,

like the Kauhale Village concept, and addressing a broad range of community needs.

On behalf of everyone involved in these efforts, I would like the Lt. Gov. to stand and be

recognized.

BUILDING ON PROGRESS

While the joint package has been the focus of our attention, we are also continuing to

work on other important areas as well.

Great things do not happen overnight. To paraphrase Robert Kennedy, they begin with

a vision to see things, not as they are, but as they might be.

The transformation of agriculture in Hawaiʻi from large plantations that exported sugar

and pineapple to smaller more diversified farms that grow food for local consumption is

such a vision. But it has taken a while.

The transition of our visitor industry from a sector that focuses on growth to one that

embraces sustainability is just beginning. It, too, will take time.

In fact, the shift to sustainability in many of the things we pursue—including energy,

economic development and the environment—will continue long after we are gone. That

is why we cannot lose sight of those broader goals, no matter the obstacles, changes in

administration, or how long the process.

AGRICULTURE AND SELF SUFFICIENCY

Perhaps the longest transition we have experienced recently has been the

transformation of our agricultural industry from large-scale farming to more diversified

farms.

But there is one important difference in today’s efforts from yesterday’s: And that’s

technology. As in other fields, we have seen the rise of technology change the face of

everything in society. In agriculture, it too has been a game changer. It has enabled

farmers to produce higher yields in the field and more precise targeting strategies in the

marketplace. Consequently, we are seeing a greater willingness to invest in local

agricultural endeavors.

Over the last several weeks, we have seen a number of news articles on agricultural

start-ups.

Mahi Pono, which bought 41,000 acres of former sugar cane land, is raising potatoes in

central Maui. And they want to plant another 120 acres of citrus trees and 20 acres of

non-GMO papayas. Their plans also include growing avocados, bell peppers, guava,

lilikoi, oranges, lemons and limes.

Sensei Farms is transforming agriculture on Lanaʻi by using a mix of proven and

innovative technology to power its hydroponic greenhouses on former pineapple fields.

This mix of traditional farming and new technology is the wave of the future for

agriculture throughout the state.

Mr. En Young of Sensei Farms is here with us today. Would you stand and be

recognized?

More than at any other time in our history, local farmers have it within their grasp to

make a difference in our drive toward self-sufficiency.

At this time, I would also like to acknowledge State senators Donovan Dela Cruz and

Mike Gabbard and representatives Richard Onishi and Richard Creagan, who have long

been strong advocates for agriculture in Hawaiʻi.

SUSTAINING OUR ECONOMY AND LIFESTYLE

You know, we can initiate a host of activities to encourage local food production,

stimulate our economy, and protect our environment. But the key has always been

whether we are able to keep those initiatives going. And so “sustainability” has been an

integral part of our efforts.

How do we sustain our economy, our lifestyle and our natural environment? We do it

first by developing clean energy sources.

With a flurry of commercial solar projects in the pipeline and local homeowners’

enthusiasm for residential solar power, we will meet our 2020 energy goal of attaining

30 percent of our energy needs from renewable sources.

The significance of this initial pivot to clean and renewable energy cannot be overstated.

We have become a leader in this effort, and our actions have inspired other states to

follow. Since we set a goal to become carbon negative by 2045, four other states have

followed our lead. So far, we have successfully reduced our greenhouse gas emissions

and will meet our goal for 2020. And our utilities are meeting our clean electricity goals

faster and at record low prices.

Today, 37 percent of Oʻahu’s single-family residences have rooftop solar. On certain

days, Kauaʻi is already achieving 100 percent of electricity from clean energy sources,

decades ahead of when we thought this would be possible.

We will continue to aggressively engage in actions that will continue to de-carbonize our

economy and make our environment whole.

In commerce, sustaining our economy has replaced the old mantra of growing the

economy. And in fact, we are already seeing a shift in focus in our biggest industry.

In 2019, the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority shifted its priorities from increasing visitor arrivals

to improving the visitor experience, while supporting the quality of life for residents.

Through HTA’s Aloha ʻĀina program, 28 nonprofit and government agencies were given

funding for programs to help protect Hawaiʻi’s natural resources.

For example, the authority is working to repair and improve hiking trails like those at

Mānoa Falls. Through its Kūkula Ola program, the authority has funded 28 programs

this year and committed to fund 43 more programs in 2020 that perpetuate Hawaiian

culture. The beneficiaries are programs and groups like the Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage

Center, Hula Halau O Molokai, Hana Arts, the Edith K. Kanakaʻole Foundation, the

Kalihi-Palama Culture & Arts Society, and so many more.

And while we are on the subject of Native Hawaiian culture, let me digress for just a

moment and speak on the Thirty Meter Telescope and Mauna Kea.

Emotions have run high on both sides. The arguments are strong on both sides, and

that’s what makes the situation so difficult. There is no easy answer or quick solution.

We will have to work hard if we want to resolve this conflict. But I truly believe it can be

resolved, if we put our heads and our hearts together.

There are some who have encouraged me to take strong measures against those who

are protesting on Mauna Kea. That would have been the easier course. But it is not just

the authority of the law that is at stake. It is much more than that.

What is also at risk is the glue that has always bound us together: our sense of aloha. It

is the thing that underpins our laws and gives them meaning and an ethical foundation.

That trust in each other is also sacred. And I will not break that bond, no matter how

convenient or easy.

At the heart of our dilemma is both the history of wayfinding and discovery and the

future of wayfinding and discovery. If we have lost our way, we must find our way back.To do this, we must be open hearted, as well as open minded. We must listen, as well

as speak with conviction, and we must have aloha for each other, in spite of our

differences.

I am of that mind, and I ask all to join me in continuing to look for a way forward. I stand

ready to work with any and everyone who refuses to let this issue divide us. Let us

together find a way forward.

A NEW URGENCY FOR THE ʻĀINA

Like our host culture, we sustain our environment by protecting it.

Stewardship of the ʻāina has always been a central part of public policy here in Hawaiʻi.

It is embedded in our state motto and in the awareness of our children from an early

age. The life of our lands has always depended on right thinking and a love of this place

we call home.

But there is a new danger threatening the ʻāina, and it comes from climate change. No

one need tell us how global warming is directly impacting our lives or the lives of:

• Families who live along the North Shore of Oʻahu, or

• Those who suffered from recent historic storms on Kauaʻi, or

• The people of West Maui, who were affected by unprecedented high tides, or

• Those affected by devastating wildfires on The Valley Isle.

Recently, Time Magazine named Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg its Person of the

Year for 2019. She is a passionate and compelling youngster who believes we all have

a part to play in preventing climate change. She sets an example for all of us.

I would like to challenge our own young students to think about Greta’s message to us.

The adults in this room often talk about sustainability and the future. But for those under

21, it is more about your future than ours. It is never too early to take ownership of it.

Because it’s as much about everyday activities as it is about large or sweeping public

policy. We can work with the Legislature to permanently set aside 10,000 acres in

conservation under the State’s Legacy Land program, as we have over the last year

and a half. We can mandate 100-percent clean energy usage by 2045. But without your

involvement, public policy is just that: a policy written on a piece of paper. It is your

support and daily participation that transforms those policies into meaningful actions.

And if you don’t believe me, just ask the graduates of KUPU, a nonprofit youth

organization dedicated to making a difference in their communities. Ask Aziz Agis, a

KUPU alumni who maintained and restored hiking trails on Oʻahu; or Sean McDonough,

who spent his days assisting in the preservation of natural area reserves throughout

Oʻahu.

Also with us today is John Leong, Director of KUPU.

I would like all of them to stand and be recognized for their contributions to making a

difference in Hawaiʻi.

They are only a few years older than those of you who are still in school. The future will

be here faster than you think. But you don’t have to wait for that day to come. These

young folks have shown how you can make a difference right now.

CHANGING HAWAIʻI’S TRAJECTORY

As the saying goes, time waits for no man or woman—no matter how young or old.

We have much on our plate. Those on this floor know better than most, how arduous

the journey is in laying the groundwork for a thriving community and a better life.

We also know that no one individual has all the answers. Government cannot do it

alone. But what we cannot accomplish alone, we can with the help of others.

Here in Hawaiʻi, we intimately understand that truth. Throughout our history, we have

tested it over and over again. During the plantation era, communities banded together to

provide for each other when others would not. In the early 1900s, workers came

together to fight for higher pay and better working conditions. Their efforts resulted in

improving the work environment for all.

Today, at the start of a new decade, we have it within our power to change the lives of

our working families. We have it within our power to change the trajectory of Hawaiʻi’s

future. That is the underlying belief of this joint package by the House, the Senate, my

administration, and the community.

There are cynics out there who will dismiss the notion of government working together.

But working together: That’s what Hawaiʻi has always been about.

ʻOhana is not a cliché. It is about a whole body of values centered around family, in the

largest sense of the word.

Our working families have taken it on the chin for far too long. They are the backbone of

our workforce and the heart of our communities.

While some have opted to leave the islands, many have not: Because Hawaiʻi is not just

a place to build a house. It is our home.

We all deserve a chance to earn a decent day’s wage for a decent day’s work.

We all deserve an opportunity to own a home of our own.

We deserve the best education for our children…

And, someday, the opportunity to see our grandchildren playing on our beaches.

More importantly, we, in government, owe it to every working family to give this our best

shot.

Earlier, I recognized those who played a part in putting this joint package together. They

took a chance and stood up for change. They delivered a package that’s aggressive

and bold.

We must be just as aggressive and bold in making it happen. Half measures will only

add up to half a loaf. It will not nurture our families.

I believe we can overcome the challenges facing us as a state and work together to

create a better life for all of us.

Ladies and gentlemen, it is time to stand up and be counted. It is time for us to put

some skin in the game.

I believe in Hawaiʻi, and I believe in all of you. Let’s get to work.

Mahalo and aloha.