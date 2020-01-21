Homeowner Lois Cain kept late husband’s guns in her Hibiscus Drive house, friend says

Janice Morrow, a friend who was staying with Lois Cain but left for yoga class about 30 minutes before violence broke out at 3015 Hibiscus Drive on Sunday, said Cain kept a storage locker filled with guns under her bed upstairs in the house.

The guns belonged to Cain’s late husband, Raymond Cain, Morrow said, speaking from Los Angeles, where she lives. Morrow was initially one of the two women, along with Cain, whom police considered missing after the Sunday fire.

“I know that (Lois’) husband had guns when he passed away maybe 10 years ago, and the last I knew there was a gun case under her bed in the middle room where Lois stayed in the main (living space) of the house on Hibiscus that burned down,” said Morrow, 53, who knew Lois Cain, 77, for 20 years. Raymond Cain, a landscape architect in Hawaii, died in 2005.

However, Morrow said, she did not know whether the guns were still present during her last, approximately 3-1/2-week stay at the house, during which she tried to provide support to Cain in her efforts to evict downstairs tenant Jerry “Jarda” Hanel.

Police say Hanel, who was presumed dead in the rubble of the burned-out home, fatally shot officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama as they responded to a woman’s 911 call for help on Sunday morning.

Police said Hanel did not have a permit to carry firearms.

“Jarda was always telling Lois he would get her and burn the house down,” Morrow said. “To me this (was) a classic case of elder abuse.”

He also threatened Morrow and the neighbors, she added. “There was this raging, alcoholic, schizophrenic threatening everybody, thinking they’re spies,” Morrow said.

She said that during her visit she had been calling social services agencies in Honolulu to report elder abuse that Hanel was perpetrating on Cain by threatening her and locking her out of her office in the downstairs unit, which Cain continued to access by removing louvers from a small side window, stepping up makeshift cinderblock stairs and climbing in.

Cain stayed in the middle bedroom in the upstairs unit of the house, while the other two bedrooms were occupied by Morrow and the three-member King family, including Gisela Rinardi King, who was attacked and severely wounded by Hanel on Sunday morning when she went to his downstairs unit in an effort to rescue Cain, who she said he was beating, according to neighbors Ellen Farmer Freeman and Jennifer Tema.

Cain, who had been staying part time in California and sometimes in a condominium she owned on the so-called Gold Coast along Kalakaua Avenue at Diamond Head, had returned periodically to stay in her house on Hibiscus Drive with the goal of either selling or renting it. The condo is currently rented, Morrow added.

After her yoga class on Sunday morning, Morrow said, she was on the trolley on her way to Walmart at about 10:15 a.m. when she got a call from a friend in New York who had seen the news about the shootings and conflagration on Hibiscus Drive.

She called a neighbor who confirmed it was Cain’s house that had burned.

That night, Morrow flew back to Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. on her previously scheduled return trip.

She said she left reluctantly but had nowhere else to stay. Having lost everything she’d brought to Hawaii in the fire, Morrow said she bought clothing and shoes at a Ross for her flight.

“I’m just numb,” Morrow said. “(Cain) is one of the best friends I ever had.”