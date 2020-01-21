Honolulu police seek help nabbing suspects in 3 hit-and-run cases on Oahu

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help finding the suspects of three recent hit-and-run cases across Oahu.

The most recent case involves a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a 61-year-old male pedestrian at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Ka Uka Boulevard in Waipio.

On Sunday night around 10 p.m., witnesses described seeing a Red Nissan SUV striking a man in a marked crosswalk while heading southbound on the highway.

The driver fled the scene, and the victim was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he later died. The Red Nissan SUV has possible damages to the front bumper and windshield area.

On Jan. 13, at about 12:42 p.m., witnesses described seeing a metallic gray, Toyota sedan (2003 to 2011) as the possible car that struck two female pedestrians, ages 37 and 12, while they were walking on the shoulder of Waianae Valley Road.

Police said the car was traveling south on Waianae Valley Road when it struck the two pedestrians, then fled the scene. The two were taken to Queen’s Medical Center for treatment.

On Dec. 25 last year around 9:10 p.m., two cars were stopped at a traffic light on Fort Barrette Road prior to Kapolei Parkway when they were struck by a black, “lifted” GMC pickup truck from behind.

The truck made a U-turn and fled towards Kalaeloa, according to police. Occupants of the two cars sustained injuries, and one was transported to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The black, GMC pickup truck likely has damage to the front end, police said.

Anyone with information about these three incidents is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may also submit anonymous web tips via honolulucrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips app.