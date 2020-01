[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

TODAY

BASKETBALL

ILH Division II boys: At Le Jardin–

Hanalani at Le Jardin, 5 p.m.; Hawaii

Baptist vs. University, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: At Klum gym–

Island Pacific vs. Lanakila Baptist, 5 p.m.; Assets vs. Christian Academy, 6:30 p.m.

OIA boys: Kalaheo at Anuenue, 5:30 p.m.; Moanalua at Kaiser, Farrington at McKinley, Kahuku at Castle, Roosevelt at Kaimuki, Kailua at Kalani, varsity games begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of 5:30 p.m. junior varsity game.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Sacred Hearts vs. Damien, at Saint Louis; ‘Iolani vs. Pac-Five, at

Kapiolani; Punahou at Kamehameha; all matches begin at 4:15 p.m.

OIA girls: OIA Soccer Championship Playoffs—Division I, Quarterfinals: At Mililani–Kahuku/Aiea winner vs. Kailua, 5:30 p.m.; Waipahu/Castle winner at

Mililani, 7 p.m.; At Moanalua–Kapolei/Kaise winner vs. Campbell, 5:30 p.m.;

Roosevelt/Pearl City winner at Moanalua, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

BASKETBALL

ILH Division I boys: Mid-Pacific at Saint Louis, Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, Damien at

Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Punahou I-AA at

‘Iolani I-AA, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Saint Louis vs. Pac-Five at

Kapiolani park field 2; Damien vs. Le Jardin at Kapiolani park field 3; ‘Iolani at Punahou; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha; games at 4:15 p.m.

OIA girls: OIA Soccer Championship Playoffs—Division I, Consolation: At Pearl City: Mililani loser vs. Kailua loser , 5:30 p.m.; Campbell loser vs. Moanalua loser, 7 p.m.

OIA girls: OIA Soccer Championship Playoffs—Division II, First Round: Farrington vs. Waianae at Radford, 5:30 p.m.;

McKinley at Radford, 7 p.m.

Air riflery

ILH

Varsity girls

Punahou 2,204, Saint Louis 1,510

High Scorers—Punahou: Alexis Morikawa 378. Saint Louis: Jachob Dolak 350.

Junior varsity

Punahou 1,998, Saint Louis 1,231

High Scorers—Punahou: Avery Chung 346. Kamehameha: Micah Morita 328.

SOCCER

ILH

Monday

Varsity boys

Pac-Five 2, Le Jardin 0

BASKETBALL

ILH

Varsity Division I boys

Punahou 59, Saint Louis 49

High scorers—Punahou: Ryder Hsiung 24, Yoshi Kobayashi 11. Saint Lous: Jayden de Laura 25.

Kamehameha 45, ‘Iolani 39

High scorers—Kamehameha: Kordel Ng 21, Christmas Togiai 10. ‘Iolani: Wes

Yamada 12.

Varsity 1-AA boys

Kamehameha 52, ‘Iolani 43

Varsity Division I girls

Kamehameha 51, Punahou 46

High scorers—Kamehameha: Haley

Masaki 15, Camille Feary 13. Punahou: Chloe Kaahanui 8.

‘Iolani 57, Maryknoll 37

High scorers—‘Iolani: Jovi Letofu 15, Lily Wahinekapu 10. Maryknoll: Lilly Koki 8, Mahea Choy Foo 8.

Varsity 1-AA girls

Kamehameha 50, ‘Iolani 27

OIA

Junior varsity girls

Campbell 35, McKinley 16