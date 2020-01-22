Hula Bowl to donate $5 from each ticket to families of slain HPD officers

Organizers of the 2020 Hula Bowl said they plan to donate $5 from every ticket sold to the families of fallen Honolulu police officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama.

Both officers were fatally shot when they responded Sunday morning to a woman’s 911 call for help at 3015 Hibiscus Drive in Diamond Head. The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office ruled the manner of death for both as a homicide.

“The hearts of all of us here at the Hula Bowl go out to the community of Hawaii and those that have been affected by the recent series of very unfortunate events,” said Hula Bowl organizers in a statement. “We can’t express enough how saddened we all are for the families of the fallen officers, the officers involved, and the rest of the community. As a small token of our aloha we would like to donate $5 from every Hula Bowl ticket sale to the families of the fallen in hopes of helping to relieve at least a small portion of their stress during this difficult time. Please know that we are all praying for you during this time of grief and recovery.”

Tickets for the college football all-star game, which kicks off at 5:30 p.m. this Sunday at Aloha Stadium, are available through Ticketmaster.