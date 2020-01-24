Man arrested in Waipahu after owners of stolen truck track him down

Owners of a stolen truck tracked down the whereabouts of the vehicle, leading to the arrest of the thief.
The incident happened at around 11:20 a.m. Thursday in Waipahu.
Police said the truck, equipped with GPS, was tracked down by the owners and reported to police.
Police found the truck and the suspect, a 39-year-old man, nearby. They arrested him at around 12:30 p.m.
Prosecutors charged Christopher Reams today with second-degree aggravated theft, auto theft and unauthorized possession of personal, confidential information.
His bail was set at $20,000.
