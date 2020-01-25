3 threatened at knife-point in Kunia, police say

A 40-year-old man was arrested Friday after threatening three people with a knife in Kunia, police said.
The victims — a 48-year-old woman, a 25-year-old man, and a 10-year-old girl — did not know the man, who made the threat about 4:15 p.m., police said.
Officers arrested the man a few minutes later for investigation of first-degree terroristic threatening.
