Man shoves then robs his date in Kalihi, police say

Police arrested a 40-year-old man who they say robbed a woman he is dating in Kalihi.

About 5:30 a.m. Friday, the man pushed the 31-year-old woman and took her car, police said. The woman reported she was hurt in the incident.

Police found the man about 5:45 p.m. later that day on North King Street near Palama Street and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree robbery.