Man shoves then robs his date in Kalihi, police say

Police arrested a 40-year-old man who they say robbed a woman he is dating in Kalihi.
About 5:30 a.m. Friday, the man pushed the 31-year-old woman and took her car, police said. The woman reported she was hurt in the incident.
Police found the man about 5:45 p.m. later that day on North King Street near Palama Street and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.