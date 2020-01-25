No tsunami warning after 6.1-magnitude earthquake in Alaska

No tsunami warning was issued by the National Weather Service following a magnitude-6.1 earthquake that struck the Andreanof Islands of Alaska.

The island group, which is part of the larger Aleutian Islands, was hit by the earthquake just after 7:30 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time.

While the magnitude is considered only moderate rather than high, the Aleutians Islands, part of the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” pose one of the highest tsunami hazards for Hawaii. A deadly and damaging tsunami hit the isles on April 1, 1946, and was generated in the Aleutians.