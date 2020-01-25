No tsunami warning after 6.1-magnitude earthquake in Alaska

No tsunami warning was issued by the National Weather Service following a magnitude-6.1 earthquake that struck the Andreanof Islands of Alaska.
The island group, which is part of the larger Aleutian Islands, was hit by the earthquake just after 7:30 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time.
While the magnitude is considered only moderate rather than high, the Aleutians Islands, part of the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” pose one of the highest tsunami hazards for Hawaii. A deadly and damaging tsunami hit the isles on April 1, 1946, and was generated in the Aleutians.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.