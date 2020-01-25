Corrections and clarifications

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Attendance at the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors basketball game against UC Santa Barbara on Jan. 18 was 4,096. The attendance figure was inaccurate in a story on Page C1 on Sunday.

>> The state Senate Hawaiian Affairs Committee on Thursday deferred a vote on the nomination of William Aila as Department of Hawaiian Home Lands chairman. A headline on Page A1 Friday to promote a story on the nomination was inaccurate.

>> Slain Honolulu police officer Tiffany Enriquez was 38 years old. Her age was inaccurate in a story on Page A1 Friday.

>> Raymond Cain, husband of the owner of the home on Hibiscus Drive where two police officers were slain, died in November 2005. A story on Page A1 Thursday contained inaccurate information.