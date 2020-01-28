HMSA selects new president and CEO

Hawaii Medical Service Association has selected Mark Mugiishi as its new president and chief executive officer.

Mugiishi has been interim president and CEO since August 2019 and will assume the permanent position as of Feb. 1.

A private practice general surgeon for nearly 30 years, Mugiishi also taught at the John A. Burns School of Medicine, where he was associate chair of the department of surgery and director of surgical education. He joined HMSA in 1995 and, in 2015, became executive vice president, chief medical officer and chief health officer.

Mugiishi is replacing Michael Stollar who is stepping down due to health reasons. Stollar became president and CEO in January 2018.

Over the past few years, Mugiishi has implemented HMSA’s controversial new payment model that reimburses doctors a set per member per month fee no matter how many times they see patients, replacing longstanding fee-for-service reimbursements based on volume.

He earned his medical degree from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and is the co-founder of the Endoscopy Institute of Hawaii, the Eye Surgery Center of Hawaii and a former medical director at two Hawaii technology accelerators.

He is also chairman of the ‘Iolani School Board of Governors and previously coached varsity basketball at the elite private school, holding the distinction of being “the winningest high school basketball coach in state history.” In addition, Mugiishi is the producer of the Broadway musical “Allegiance,” starring George Takei and Lea Salonga, which ran in New York City from 2015 to 2016.