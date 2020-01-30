Motorists advised of road closures for funeral motorcade of fallen Honolulu police officer

The Honolulu Police Department advises motorists of road closures between Diamond Head and downtown Honolulu today for a funeral motorcade in honor of fallen police officer Tiffany Enriquez.

Funeral services are scheduled to be held at Diamond Head Park Chapel. Public visitation is from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. with services to begin at 10 a.m.

Thereafter, the procession will travel to the main police headquarters at 801 S. Beretania St.

Rolling road closures will include portions of 18th Avenue, westbound lanes of the H-1 freeway and Punchbowl, South King and South Beretania streets.

The public is invited to attend a final salute for Enriquez in front of the police headquarters at about 1 p.m.

Flags are to be flown at half-staff today in remembrance of Enriquez.

Flags will also be flown at half-staff on the day of services for Kalama. Funeral services for Kalama are still pending.

Enriquez, 38, and officer Kaulike Kalama, 34, were shot and killed after they responded to a landlord-dispute call at 3015 Hibiscus Drive on the morning of Jan. 19.

Police said tenant Jerry “Jarda” Hanel beat his landlord, Lois Cain, attacked another tenant and fatally shot the two officers.

Hanel then allegedly set fire to the home, destroying the residence and four neighboring homes.

Police discovered the remains of Hanel and Cain at the Hibiscus Drive property days later.

Enriquez was a seven-year veteran assigned to District 6 (Waikiki) and Kalama was a nine-year veteran assigned to District 7 (East Honolulu).