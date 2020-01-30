Police respond to possible stabbing in Pearl City

Honolulu police responded tonight to a possible stabbing in the Pearl City.
Police said officers were sent to an argument call around 7:30 p.m. on Apoepoe street.
Firefighters were also sent to the scene.
Radio communications indicated that a person was stabbed.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.