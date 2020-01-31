Kauai police searching for suspect who rode off with mountain bike in Kapaa

Kauai police are asking for help identifying a suspect who stole a mountain bike earlier this month from the garage of a Kapaa home.

The theft of the black, 18-speed Hyper mountain bike occured at about 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 3.

The home’s surveillance system captured two men walking north along Inia Street in Kapaa that morning. One continued to walk north, past the house. The other walked cautiously up the driveway, into the garage and then rode off with the stolen bike, heading northbound. While approaching the home, a dog can be heard barking in the background.

The suspect, who police want to question about the incident, was wearing a black T-shirt with a brown logo on the left side of the chest, black pants, slippers and a black and white baseball cap. He had a pair of sunglasses dangling under his chin, and was carrying a camouflage backpack.

“We would like to ask the public for their help in identifying the man in the video so that we can conduct a thorough investigation,” said Detective Barry DeBlake in a news release. “Unfortunately, criminals take advantage of people when they see an easy opportunity and we encourage the community to be vigilant with their property and keep their personal belongings in safe locations.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact DeBlake at 241-1684. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers Kauai at 246-8300 or submit anonymous tips through the free P3 Tips app, which is now available to Garden Isle residents and visitors.