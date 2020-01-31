Partial lane closure scheduled for Kamehameha Highway near Dole Plantation

The replacement of a damaged utility pole will require a partial lane closure on Kamehameha Highway near Dole Plantation on Monday.

Hawaiian Electric says part of the right lane of Kamehameha Highway at Paalaa Uka Pupukea Road, Wahiawa-bound, will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Crews are installing a new steel pole to replace the damaged one after previously scheduled work was canceled for safety reasons.

Since Wednesday, electronic message boards have been up advising motorists of the scheduled work. On Monday, signs and cones will alert drivers of the work zones, and special duty police will provide on-site traffic control.

Drivers are urged to pay attention to safety measures, and expect traffic delays during work hours.