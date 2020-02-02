Honolulu officer assaulted in traffic stop, police say

A 40-year-old man was in custody Saturday after he punched a Honolulu police officer in the face during a traffic stop, police said.

The man was arrested about 10 p.m. Saturday on Pumehana Street in McCully.

Police said a female officer was arresting the man when he punched her in the face, causing her pain and redness. The officer was treated and in good condition.

The man was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence of an intoxicant, first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, and possession of liquor while driving.