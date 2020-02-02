Man arrested after ‘severely beaten’ body found in Paia

A 39-year-old man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder and kidnapping after the discovery of a 20-year-old man’s body that appeared to have been “severely beaten,” Maui police said.

The victim was found on Holomua Road about 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers later discovered the victim’s vehicle, which had been set on fire, near the old Paia Gym, police said.

Through an investigation, police identified the suspect as William Douglas Allen and issued an alert Saturday afternoon asking for the public’s help in locating him. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

An off-duty Maui police sergeant spotted Allen in a Paia parking lot about 6 p.m. Saturday, and he was arrested for investigation of second-degree murder and kidnapping.

Police said Allen and the victim knew each other.