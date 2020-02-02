Scoreboard – Feb. 2, 2020

TODAY
BASEBALL
>> College: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo (tripleheader), games begin at 10:30 a.m., at Wong Stadium.
BASKETBALL
>> PacWest men: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.
>> PacWest women: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.
MONDAY
SOCCER
>> HHSAA Division I girls state championships: First round–Pearl City vs. Hilo, 3 p.m., at Hilo Bayfront; Aiea at Punahou, 3 p.m.; Campbell at Kamehameha-Maui, 5 p.m.; Kailua at Moanalua, 6 p.m.
ILH BASKETBALL
Division I boys
Kamehameha 57, Saint Louis 46
Leading Scorers—KS: Kordel Ng 15, Christmas Togiai 11, Baily Lee 10. StL: Shoncin Revuelto 16, Kalani Ellis 10.
Maryknoll 51, Punahou 36
Leading Scorers—Mryk: Sage Tolentino 17, Niko Robben 14. Pun: Noah Kameehonua 10, Alexandru Iosivas 10.
Division II boys
Kamehameha 68, Saint Louis 52
Leading Scorers—KS: Cade Trujillo 15, Makalii Katagiri 10, Gabe Li 10. StL: Shadrach Coleman 18, Jaiton Kamaunu 13.
‘Iolani 46, Maryknoll 31
Division III boys
Christian Academy 54, Hawaiian Mission 29
Leading Scorers—CA: Sky Okamura 23, Ken Ogihara 17. HMA: Sage Akina-Garrigus 10, Jared Moran 10.
BIG WEST TENNIS
College Women: Hawaii 6, UC Irvine 1
Singles
1. Satsuki Takamura (UH) def. Stephanie Nguyen (UCI) 6-0, 6-1
2. Michelle Pits (UH) def. Flora Amiri (UCI) 6-1, 6-2
3. Jessica Tsukiji (UCI) def. Nikola Dolakova (UH) 7-6 (7-5), 7-5
4. Madison Kim (UH) def. Halla Alajeely (UCI) 6-0, 7-6
5. Rebecca Ehn (UH) def. Alyssia Fossorier (UCI) 6-4, 4-6, 10-7
6. Lea Romain (UH) def. Jenna Schlatter (UCI) 6-3, 7-5
Doubles
1. Nikola Dolakova/Rebecca Ehn (UH) def. Flora Amiri/Jessica Tsukiji (UCI) 6-4
2. Stephanie Nguyen/Alyssia Fossorier (UCI) def. Michelle Pits/Madison Kim (UH) 6-4
3. Satsuki Takamura/Lea Romain (UH) def. Jenna Schlatter/Arianna Tilbury (UCI) 6-4
—
College Men: UNLV 4, Hawaii 1
Singles
1. Alex Kobelt (UNLV) def. Andre Ilagan (UH) 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2
2. Eric Samuelsson (UNLV) def. Lucas Labrunie (UH) 6-3, 6-2
3. Blaz Seric (UH) def. Jordan Sauer (UNLV) 6-3, 6-2
4. Anton Ornberg (UNLV) vs. Axel Labrunie (UH) 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), unfinished
5. Clayton Alenik (UNLV) def. Simao Telo Alves (UH) 6-3, 6-3
6. Milos Dabic (UNLV) vs. Tristan Martins (UH) 6-3, 3-6, unfinished
Doubles
1. Jordan Sauer/Alex Kobelt (UNLV) def. Andre Ilagan/Lucas Labrunie (UH) 6-3
2. Clayton Alenik/Eric Samuelsson (UNLV) def. Blaz Seric/Axel Labrunie (UH) 6-4
3. Anton Ornberg/Jackson Atherton (UNLV) vs. Chia-Hua Lu/Simao Telo Alves (UH) unfinished
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.