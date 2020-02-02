Scoreboard – Feb. 2, 2020

TODAY

BASEBALL

>> College: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo (tripleheader), games begin at 10:30 a.m., at Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

>> PacWest men: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

>> PacWest women: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

MONDAY

SOCCER

>> HHSAA Division I girls state championships: First round–Pearl City vs. Hilo, 3 p.m., at Hilo Bayfront; Aiea at Punahou, 3 p.m.; Campbell at Kamehameha-Maui, 5 p.m.; Kailua at Moanalua, 6 p.m.

ILH BASKETBALL

Division I boys

Kamehameha 57, Saint Louis 46

Leading Scorers—KS: Kordel Ng 15, Christmas Togiai 11, Baily Lee 10. StL: Shoncin Revuelto 16, Kalani Ellis 10.

Maryknoll 51, Punahou 36

Leading Scorers—Mryk: Sage Tolentino 17, Niko Robben 14. Pun: Noah Kameehonua 10, Alexandru Iosivas 10.

Division II boys

Kamehameha 68, Saint Louis 52

Leading Scorers—KS: Cade Trujillo 15, Makalii Katagiri 10, Gabe Li 10. StL: Shadrach Coleman 18, Jaiton Kamaunu 13.

‘Iolani 46, Maryknoll 31

Division III boys

Christian Academy 54, Hawaiian Mission 29

Leading Scorers—CA: Sky Okamura 23, Ken Ogihara 17. HMA: Sage Akina-Garrigus 10, Jared Moran 10.

BIG WEST TENNIS

College Women: Hawaii 6, UC Irvine 1

Singles

1. Satsuki Takamura (UH) def. Stephanie Nguyen (UCI) 6-0, 6-1

2. Michelle Pits (UH) def. Flora Amiri (UCI) 6-1, 6-2

3. Jessica Tsukiji (UCI) def. Nikola Dolakova (UH) 7-6 (7-5), 7-5

4. Madison Kim (UH) def. Halla Alajeely (UCI) 6-0, 7-6

5. Rebecca Ehn (UH) def. Alyssia Fossorier (UCI) 6-4, 4-6, 10-7

6. Lea Romain (UH) def. Jenna Schlatter (UCI) 6-3, 7-5

Doubles

1. Nikola Dolakova/Rebecca Ehn (UH) def. Flora Amiri/Jessica Tsukiji (UCI) 6-4

2. Stephanie Nguyen/Alyssia Fossorier (UCI) def. Michelle Pits/Madison Kim (UH) 6-4

3. Satsuki Takamura/Lea Romain (UH) def. Jenna Schlatter/Arianna Tilbury (UCI) 6-4

—

College Men: UNLV 4, Hawaii 1

Singles

1. Alex Kobelt (UNLV) def. Andre Ilagan (UH) 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2

2. Eric Samuelsson (UNLV) def. Lucas Labrunie (UH) 6-3, 6-2

3. Blaz Seric (UH) def. Jordan Sauer (UNLV) 6-3, 6-2

4. Anton Ornberg (UNLV) vs. Axel Labrunie (UH) 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), unfinished

5. Clayton Alenik (UNLV) def. Simao Telo Alves (UH) 6-3, 6-3

6. Milos Dabic (UNLV) vs. Tristan Martins (UH) 6-3, 3-6, unfinished

Doubles

1. Jordan Sauer/Alex Kobelt (UNLV) def. Andre Ilagan/Lucas Labrunie (UH) 6-3

2. Clayton Alenik/Eric Samuelsson (UNLV) def. Blaz Seric/Axel Labrunie (UH) 6-4

3. Anton Ornberg/Jackson Atherton (UNLV) vs. Chia-Hua Lu/Simao Telo Alves (UH) unfinished