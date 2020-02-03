Islands start week with calm weather but cold front and high surf expected midweek

All is expected to remain calm before a cold front sweeps through the Hawaii isles Wednesday through Thursday, bringing potentially heavy rainfall as it moves through, according to forecasters.

For today, the National Weather Service expects fairly dry weather, with isolated, afternoon showers across Kauai and Oahu.

Highs of 79 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit are expected, with east winds of 10 to 20 mph for most isles. For Kauai and Oahu, trades shift to the southeast and weaken in the afternoon. Lows tonight range from 63 to 68 degrees.

As the cold front moves through the isles midweek, it is expected to bring locally heavy rainfall and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

It is expected to affect Kauai and Oahu first, then Maui County Wednesday night and Thursday and the Big Island Thursday into Thursday night.

Surf, meanwhile, remains low along north shores, at 3 to 6 feet today, before subsiding to 2 to 4 feet Tuesday. Surf along west shores will be 1 to 3 feet through Tuesday. Surf along east shores will be 3 to 5 feet today, and 2 to 4 feet Tuesday.

Along south shores, surf will remain at 1 to 3 feet through Tuesday.

The surf is not expected to bump up again until Wednesday, when a series of large, northwest-to-north swells arrive, affecting mainly the north and west shores, and bringing advisory-level surf.

A small craft advisory has been extended to 6 p.m. today for Big Isle leeward and southeast waters, the Alenuihaha and Pailolo Channels, and Maalaea Bay.